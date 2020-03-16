Cuomo orders restaurants to takeout and delivery only; gyms, movie theaters closing

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

At an 11 a.m. press conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said rules will be waived to allow all bars, restaurants and wineries to sell their products to go.

“Whatever you can order in a bar, a restaurant, a distillery or winery you will be allowed to purchase through takeout,” he said. “We hope that goes a long way toward staving off economic hardship.”

The governor is also advising all non-essential businesses to close by 8 p.m. though it is not a mandate.

Mr. Cuomo said parks fees will be waived at the state, county and local level to encourage New Yorkers to visit parks, where density concerns are less of an issue.