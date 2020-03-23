DMV’s to close today

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will close all 27 district offices in the state, effective March 23.

In a press release, Assemb. Fred W. Thiele Jr. (I,D,WF-Sag Harbor), said the closure – which includes the Riverhead DMV office – will also result in the suspension of road tests, at least for a month.

Mr. Thiele also said that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations will be extended; customers with reservations at any of the district DMV offices will have an opportunity to reschedule; and he said many DMV functions can be done at the website, dmv.ny.gov.