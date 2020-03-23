Food pantry open at Presbyterian Church: New guidelines due to pandemic

The Shelter Island Food Pantry, ready to be re-stocked. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Carrie Wood, who manages the Shelter Island Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church, wrote the Reporter Monday that the pantry “is open, with (limited) food items for community members who are in need of food assistance.”



Because of precautions that Islanders are taking to stay safe against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, there’s no self-service shopping at this time.



“The pantry is being monitored and staff will hand out items based on established guidelines,” Ms. Wood wrote.



People will be asked to register with basic information, including names, addresses and the number of people in households and their ages.



The pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ms. Wood said that the hours may change “with little or no notice.”



Ms. Wood emphasized that if you are ill, or been in contact with someone sick, “[email protected] and someone will get back to you to arrange a drop off of essentials. This may take time. Please be patient. A phone number will also be available soon.”



If you have donations of money, food or personal care items, please email [email protected] Donation emails will be answered after people’s needs are met.