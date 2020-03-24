Town Board: New shopping rules for IGA; Med Center update

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Information on new protocols for shopping at the IGA and doctor’s hours at the Medical Center were provided Tuesday at a Town Board informational meeting.



The meeting was closed to the public, similar to other meetings over the past two weeks — to protect Shelter Island residents from the COVID-19 coronavirus — but live-streamed over the internet and then broadcast on Channel 22.



Police Chief Jim Read, the emergency management coordinator for the town, said that only 15 people will be allowed into the IGA at any one time.

There will be a volunteer “gatekeeper” at the door of the supermarket who will inform customers of the new rules.



When one person exits, another is allowed in. Customers can wait in their vehicles and receive a call or a text when their turn comes. One person per household will be allowed to shop.



When shopping, social distancing will be observed, with limited numbers of people in an aisle at the same time; at checkout,“X” markings have been applied to floor to assist in social distancing.



For the elderly and/or the disabled, an account number with credit card information will be filed with the store to allow volunteers to shop for them.

Call Sarah Mundy for more information at 631-749-1059, or email her at [email protected]



Also, for more information on volunteering, or if you are in need of volunteers, you can email Councilman Jim Colligan at [email protected]



Dr. Peter Kelt at the Medical Center is now seeing his former patients. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dr. Kelt has a limited number of test kits for the coronavirus, and will only administer a test to someone who is showing symptoms of the illness and who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive. The tests will be conducted in the parking lot of the Medical Center.



In addition, a nurse practitioner will be in the Medical Center on Saturdays by appointment only to see new patients. Phone 631-749-1059.



Councilmen Mike Bebon and Albert Dickson are spearheading the town’s outreach to business owners. Mr. Bebon can be reached at [email protected] and Mr. Dickson at [email protected] for questions, concerns or advice.



The councilmen laid out some information for business owners who are weathering the pandemic:



• If you are an Island small business owner you may be eligible for a Small Business Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) through the federal Small Business Administration (SBA). A total of $50 billion is available nationwide, with loans to individual businesses of up to $2 million each. For more information go to: sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19.



• The Stony Brook Small Business Development Center (SBSBDC) is a resource for business people in asssiting prepara-tion of SBA applications.

They will also check applications for completeness before you submit it to the SBA. “This is a highly recommended service,” Mr. Bebon said.



You can reach them at [email protected] You will need to register with them ( there’s a link on their website) to be scheduled for a discussion with one of their counselors. All services provided by SBSBDC are free of charge.

The SBSBDC phone number is 631-632-9837.



All of the staff is working remotely but will schedule sessions over the phone once you are registered. More information will be posted about the SBSBDC on the Town website soon.



• There is a wealth of current and useful information on the Suffolk County Business Recovery Unit website — suf-folkcountyny.gov/Departments/Economic-Development-and-Planning/Business-Recovery-Unit including:



• Participate in a Business Impact Survey to learn about the Department of Labor Shared Work program which tries to help avoid layoffs.



• Newsday is offering free announcements for businesses to communicate with their customers.



• Another useful site is the Long Island Association (LIA) website.



Earlier Tuesday, Building inspector Chris Tehan said that “the state has issued a clarification and that construction is es-sential work can continue. Permits are being processed and will be issued as we normally do it. All new applications are to be mailed in, and we are to leave them sequestered for three days before we can do anything with them, and we are still performing inspections, but with two-to-three day’s notice. When we come to do an inside inspection, leave the building open, and no other person shoud be in the building so as to limit our contact.”

• The Long Island Contractors Association website has many useful links to information. Go to their site and click on the red COVID-19 banner just under the logo.



Among the documents posted are “Tool Box Briefings” that contractors can give to employees. They contain many sug-gested actions to take to minimize exposure of workers and clients on the job sites



See the Reporter story on this site for more information on contacts and information. Search for: “Help Is Available: Here’s How To Get It.”