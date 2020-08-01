Popular authors headline event: Library Book & Author fundraiser online

(Credit: Martin Burke)

The annual Book and Author Luncheon has traditionally been the Shelter Island Public Library’s best-attended event and strongest fundraiser. Unable to host an in-person luncheon this year, the Library has scheduled an online version for Sunday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. A minimum donation of $35 is requested; larger contributions are welcome.

The enormously popular writer of mostly summer romance novels, Elin Hildebrand, will be interviewed by author Adriana Trigiani, who has her own devoted legion of fans. Ms. Hildebrand’s latest book is “28 Summers,” which is available at Finley’s Fiction in the Heights, along with “Tony’s Wife” by Ms. Trigiani, and earlier books by both writers.

To register for this event, go to https://bookandauthor.bpt.me.