Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 25, 2021

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Alli, W, to Gimme Shelter Island LLC, 82 Gardiners Bay Dr (700-1-2-56), (R), $2,800,000

• Kingsbury, K, to Svendby, Bernt, 10 Thompson Rd (700-24-1-24), (R), $1,525,000

• Adams, L, Trust to Birman, George, 6 South St (701-1-3-18), (R), $745,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Tortorella, M, to Dellasperanzo Jr, Vincent, 63 Ida Ln (600-46-1-33.17), (R), $425,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Craven, M, to O’Donnell, Michael, 93 The Preserve (600-80-1-4.17), (R), $590,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development to Levy, Michael, Harvest Pointe Home 83 (1000-102.1-1-510), (R), $838,340

• Macari, T, to Ioveno, Jerry, 1320 Little Peconic Bay Rd (1000-111-14-19), (R), $999,999

EAST MARION (11939)

• Mardikos, J, Trust to 5 Kingsgroup LLC, 500 Circle Dr (1000-21-3-18), (V), $350,000

• Daley, S, to Sand Castle North Fork LLC, 8985 Route 25 (1000-31-3-17), (R), $905,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Montiero, R & Coleman, C, to Alvarado Ortiz, Jhony, 104 Ludlam Ave (900-142-1-1.21), (R), $365,000

• Diaz, N, to Cordero Lopez, Guido, 14 Tyler St (900-145-1-54), (R), $374,000

• Fizzuoglio, P & K, to Gonzalez, Gustavo, 19 Indian Ave (900-148-3-48), (R), $410,000

• Reyes, D ,to Rojano, Andes, 481 Oak Ave (900-167-1-38), (R), $384,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Cushman II, J & Doherty, to Lymberopoulos, George, 1305 Village Ln (1000-107-11-6), (R), $565,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Kloos, M, & Kelfer, E, to Feldman, Nancy, 55 South View Dr (1000-13-3-12.1), (R), $1,295,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kozak, F, by Executor to Camp Equities LLC, 762 Reeves Ave (600-43-1-1.9), (R), $185,000

• Solla, E, by Executor to Liotta, Stephen, 1049 Woodcrest Ave (600-122-2-8), (R), $185,000

• Venugopalan, R & L, to Xajap Xuya & Cosme, Edy & Valerie, 67 Riverside Dr (600-129-5-21.1), (R), $515,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Sawicki Jr, J & M, to Samios, Scott, 535 Lighthouse Rd (1000-54-3-26.10), (R), $1,350,000

• Quietman Holdings LLC to Cohen, Janet, 575 Crittens Ln (1000-70-11-5), (R), $925,000

• Simon, R, Trust to JRMJ Properties LLC, 3715 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-2-14), (R), $375,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Lilimpakis, E & S to Herzog, Nina, 10 E Woodland Dr (600-55-3-5), (R), $645,000

• Mauder, G, to Zilnicki, David, 24 Hidden Pheasant Path (600-114-1-39.35), (R), $620,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)