Town seeks another distribution event for first inoculations: Chief reports 72 COVID cases

(Credit: Tara Smith)

With a successful on-Island COVID-19 vaccine administration on Feb. 26, town officials continue to push for another opportunity to vaccinate additional residents. Of the 503 people who received their first vaccination Friday, 330 were seniors, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said.

They are all slated for a second inoculation on March 19 when the school will again serve as a site for the vaccinations.

But for those who are eligible but did not receive their initial doses, plans call for screening so a single phone call can be made to confirm a specific time if the town gets approval for a another round of vaccines.

With Suffolk County reporting 45 COVID diagnoses among Islanders, Police Chief Jim Read said he counts 72. That’s because some Island part-timers list their primary addresses with the county elsewhere.

The town had little more than a day and a half to arrange last Friday’s appointments since notice wasn’t granted ahead of that time. To facilitate a smoother process, should the Island have an opportunity to set another round of appointments, having applications completed ahead of time would facilitate a faster process.

Anyone who has not been inoculated can register now. For those 65 or older, they can do so through the Senior Center, but staffer Sara Mundy is asking that if possible, people email their information to her at [email protected]. For those without computer skills, they can reach her at 631-749-4111.

Those who are not seniors but are eligible because they are front line workers; police, fire or EMS workers; teachers and other school staff members; ferry personnel; workers in Post Offices, the pharmacy, grocery store, food stores and delis or restaurant workers; home health workers; or have a qualifying medical condition should register with Judy Meringer at Town Hall by emailing [email protected]. Qualifying health conditions are listed on the town website.

The list of eligibility does change in line with state regulations, so anyone not included in these various groups should check the state list of requirements.

Thanks to efforts by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), who co-sponsored a bill introduced by Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, there’s an effort to re-prioritize older seniors.

“One of the biggest issues with the vaccine roll-out has been the hodgepodge of providers and vaccine allocations,” Mr. Thiele said. “Individuals over the age of 75 disproportionately lack access to and expertise with computers and the internet, putting them at a disadvantage in scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments,” he said.