Local pols on legalization of recreational marijuana

State Senator Anthony Palumbo (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Lawmakers in Albany have reportedly reached a deal on the latest proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in New York State, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo described earlier this year as a top legislative priority.

“We have passed the point of legalized cannabis,” the governor said during a briefing Wednesday. “It’s in New Jersey, it’s in Massachusetts. To say we’re going to stop it is not an option. It is here.”

Under the proposal, adults 21 years and older could legally purchase up to three ounces or cultivate their own plants.

It would be taxed at 13% with a portion of the funds allocated for education, drug-treatment and social-equity programs to aid communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the “war on drugs.” According to The New York Times, legalizing weed is “a move that officials hope will help end years of racially disproportionate policing that saw Black and Hispanic people arrested on low-level marijuana charges far more frequently than white people.”

The proposal would also include the formation of an Office of Cannabis Management to oversee licensing for cultivation, processing, retail sales and sites for “social consumption.”

Local municipalities would have an option to opt out of allowing retail sales, consumption sites and delivery.

In 2019, as state officials considered a similar measure, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone introduced legislation that would have allowed Suffolk to opt out of allowing sales for one year, citing the need to gather more feedback from experts, law enforcement and community leaders.

It’s unclear if Mr. Bellone would support a similar proposal this time around — a representative for the county executive did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

State officials have projected that taxes levied on marijuana sales could bring $350 million in revenue, a much needed financial boost. But that revenue wouldn’t be fully realized for several years and the state is already facing a projected $2.5 billion deficit in the coming fiscal year.

“I think the pandemic was kind of a cause to do it in [the Democrats’] mind,” said state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), referring to the budget challenges. “I think it’s a reason for us not to do it, in light of the fact that drug abuse and overdoses are up. We don’t need to introduce more intoxicants into the picture.”

Mr. Palumbo, a former prosecutor, said one concern is that driving under the influence would be considered a violation under the proposal and marijuana intoxication can be difficult to prove.

A year ago, when legalization was being discussed, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) said: “I don’t have any strong philosophical opposition to the legalization of marijuana, but I do think the details matter.”

In an interview Thursday, Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead) said she expects the proposal will be presented for a vote as early as next week.

With Democrats now in control of both houses in the state legislature, Ms. Giglio said the measure is poised to pass, though she’s not inclined to support it.

“The devil is in the details,” she said. “There are too many unanswered questions.”

Concerns Ms. Giglio said she’d like to see get addressed include the proximity of both farming or retail operations to schools and churches and how the drug will be detected in drivers suspected of being under its influence.

She also worries children might be tempted to use it if it’s more accessible.

On the North Fork, already a destination for vineyards and local farms, could marijuana be another tourist attraction?

“Are we going to see our bucolic farmland turn into all greenhouses?” Ms. Giglio asked, pointing out that the region is already burdened with heavy traffic and failing infrastructure.