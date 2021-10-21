Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Blados, Wilson-Hart

Carol Blados

Carol Blados, 77, of New Bern, N.C., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, after a short bout with cancer.

Carol was born on Nov. 7, 1943 to Louis and Helen Price in Elizabeth, N.J. The family moved to Shelter Island, in 1950, where Carol lived until she retired to New Bern in 2006. After graduating from high school in 1961, she attended business school and married her husband Edwin in 1962. Carol and Edwin had two children, Carleen and Stanley. She was predeceased in death by Edwin, who passed away in 1999.

Carol is survived by her daughter Carleen Washington (Jacob) and her two grandchildren: Clarence and Kayla, and by her son Stanley. Her two brothers Louis Jr. (Barbara) and Bill (Janie) and her sister, Susan Mehrer (David).

Carol retired to New Bern in 2006 where she spent her remaining years surrounded by her loving siblings who all retired to New Bern around the same time. She loved to play golf and met her many friends in the golf clubs and on the courses she played.

Margaret Wilson-Hart

Margaret “Maggie” Wilson-Hart, 63, of Merrick and Hampton Bays, passed away on May 2, 2021 after a long battle with lung disease.

Maggie lived and worked on Shelter Island for many years and always considered it to be her home.

All friends and family are welcome to join us at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the South Ferry Hills Homeowner Association Beach for a Memorial Bench Dedication in her honor.

To join us, take the access path located between 22 Merkel Lane and 28 Merkel Lane. Follow the path down the hill, over the bridge to the end of the cement path.

Lunch to follow.