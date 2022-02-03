Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Cunningham, Charls

Vincent Joseph Cunningham

Vincent Joseph Cunningham, long-time Shelter Island resident, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 84 years old.

Joe was born on Dec. 22, 1937 in Armonk, N.Y. to Helen M. (nee Riggs) and Vincent J. Cunningham. He was one of two children. After graduating from Armonk High School, he joined the Navy, where he very much enjoyed his job as a plane captain on an aircraft carrier. After discharge, he attended Stetson University, majoring in Economics and attaining a Bachelors Degree. He also met and married his love, Christina Kalashnikoff.

After graduation, Joe became a financial analyst on Wall Street before retiring to become a carpenter. Joe and Christina built their home on a hill in Pound Ridge, N.Y., and lived there for 30 happy years. Their children, Natasha and Tom, were born and raised on that hill along with a bevy of pets. They moved to Shelter Island in 1997 to be near his mother, Helen R. Cunningham, and also near the sea.

Joe loved to sail, almost as much as he loved working on sailboats. He kept his favorite boat close at hand, always available for a little polishing up.

He also kept current with the stock market, undertook many house-building projects, and until his illness made it difficult, was actively engaged in the community as treasurer of the Friends of the Library, a member of the Heights Board of Directors, and chair of the Water and Wastewater Committee. He was a gentleman: kind, quiet, and courageous, fighting valiantly against the ravages of Parkinson’s Disease, his family recalled. He was a good neighbor, a sweet husband and a loving father, they said.

Joe is survived by his wife Christina; children Natasha Cunningham (Patrick Welsh) of Arnold, Md.; Thomas Cunningham of Shelter Island Heights; and grandchildren Henry Welsh, Owen Cunningham, Aidan Welsh, Tate Cunningham and Harlan Welsh; his sister Carol Young; and his nephew Hamilton Young.

Choosing to celebrate Joe’s life privately at this time, the whole family gathered to toast him and to tell stories about “grandfather.” A memorial will be scheduled in the spring, and as Joe requested, the family will go sailing to scatter his ashes on the sea.

Donations in Joe’s honor may be sent to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, [email protected], or the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.

Lois Evelyn Charls

Lois Evelyn Charls of Shelter Island died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. She was 81 years old.

Lois was born on March 29, 1940 in Newark, N.J. to Martha (nee Yurkutat) and Harry A. Roethe. She was one of two children. During high school she attended Hi-B.A. from 1953 to 1957. After high school she attended Clara Maass School of Nursing, where she attained her nursing degree, becoming a registered nurse. She also attended Northeastern Bible College.

On June 11, 1966 in Bloomfield, N.J., Lois married the love of her life Rev. Thomas J. Charls and together they had two children.

Lois worked as an O.R. nurse for majority of her career. Towards the end of her career she worked as a nurse for the Dominican Sisters. She worked with the seniors on Shelter Island during this time, as well. She was a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses; a member of Grace Evangelical Church; a member of North Fork United Methodist Church; a choir member in Bloomfield, N.J. and Central Islip, N.Y.; a member of the Pioneer Girls-Manila for four years,; a Bible Study Leader on Shelter Island; and led the Ladies Study Group from 1989 to 2018.

Prior to moving to Shelter Island in 1989, Lois lived in Noyack, N.Y. from 1982 to 1988, Central Islip, N.Y. from 1981 to 1982, Sayville, N.Y. from 1980 to 1981, Bloomfield, N.J. from 1977-1979, Manila, Philippines, from 1973 to 1977, and Denver, Colo. from 1966 to 1973.

Predeceased by her parents and her brother Harry Roethe, Jr., Lois is survived by her husband Thomas; children David T. Charls (Paula) of Cameron, S.C. and Ruth E. Dodge (Kenneth) of East Hampton; grandchildren Bethany Trowbridge, Benjamin Trowbridge (Sabrina), Deborah Larson (Rand), Nathaniel Trowbridge and Deyo Jared Trowbridge; and great-grandchildren Rebecca Trowbridge, Davianna Trowbridge, Sophia Larson, Ryder Larson and Aven Trowbridge.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, officiated by Pastor Ken Bohler, assisted by Pastor Tom MacLeod.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Evangelism Resources, 425 Epworth Avenue, Wilmore, Ky. 40390 would be appreciated.