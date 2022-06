A Narcan kit. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Free Narcan training and kits will be available at the Shelter Island Public Library on Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m.

No RSVP is necessary for this one-hour class, provided by Community Action for Social Justice (casj.org).

The organization will also provide free private trainings for businesses or families.

Call or text Kelly at 646-957-5787 for more information.