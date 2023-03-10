Not too early to think of summer and the kids: Children’s programs around the Island

Summer is coming soon. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

As the Island edges into the warmth of spring, parents are seeing summer weeks on the horizon and checking on classes and programs to be offered to children during their vacations.

Many outdoor, sporting and arts programs will be available, drawing on the historical and cultural resources that are unique to the Island.

Sylvester Manor

Summer Youth Program Registration

Spots are filling up fast for the Summer Youth Program with many weeks already full, offering five different options this year: Traditional (ages 3-7), Forest Theatre (ages 6-12), Fig & Forest Culinary (ages 8 & 9), STEM @ Sylvester Manor (ages 8-12) and O.W.L.S. (Outdoor Wilderness Living Skills) (ages 8-13). Visit sylvestermanor.org to register.

Hiring for Counselors

Do you know a young adult who enjoys working with kids, being outside and wants to have a fun summer? Sylvester Manor is looking to hire counselors for the summer youth program: high school students, college students or recent grads.

Previous experience with children is preferred. The program runs for 8 weeks, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Ferry reimbursement for counselors coming from off-Island locations. Housing is available on a limited basis.

Interested? Email [email protected].

Mashomack

The Environmental Explorers program is returning this summer.

Kids, ages 8-12, spend four days exploring our changing environment while learning all about nature in a hands-on, fun-filled way through hikes, paddles and adventures galore. Mashomack’s amazing fields, forests and waters also provide inspiration for participants to become environmentally conscientious citizens. Registration details will be announced soon.

Week 1: July 10 – 13

Week 2: July 31 – August 3

Week 3: August 14 – 17

Shelter Island Historical Society

Summer Youth Program by Brooklyn Acting Lab

Monday, July 24 through Friday, August 4, 2023

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ages 6 to 12

$650.00 (15% discount for multiple children in same family)

An immersive, collaborative two-week summer theater program. Tell stories and develop characters, sing, dance, and build an original show to share with families and friends.

Mommy and Me Ceramic classes with Jude Amsel

Three Classes, Tuesdays OR Thursdays in August

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Ages 3 to 5

$150, supplies included

Parents stay with their children while they discover the magical qualities of clay. Develop children’s spatial awareness and fine motor skills.

Stimulate imagination as children discover how to express their own ideas through art. Take home their creations as special keepsakes.

Only 10 spaces available.

“Spirit of clay” children’s ceramic classes with Jude Amsel

Three Classes, Tuesdays OR Thursdays in August

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ages 6 to 12

$150, supplies included

Learn hand-building techniques and the basics of the potter’s wheel. Students will glaze and finish their pieces using stencils, stamps, and silkscreens. Take home their creations as special keepsakes

ONLY 10 spaces available. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org for details and registration.