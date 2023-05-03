Podcast: New Sylvester Manor farm manager on putting down roots

Arielle Gardner, the new farm manager at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. (Courtesy photo)

Arielle Gardner believes in putting down roots, both in her new role as farm manager at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, and as a contributing member of the community.

With the arrival of spring at the farm, Ms. Gardner is deeply into all things agricultural at the moment, from seeds to mulch, asparagus to piglets.

