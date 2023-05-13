UPDATED: Supervisor’s State of the Town event canceled

Supervisor Gerry Siller, who was slated to give the State of the Town speech later this month. (Credit: Judy Card)

This year’s Shelter Island State of the Town Address Luncheon, the unofficial start of the political season in an election year, has been canceled.

The word came Friday from Arlene Hinkemeyer, vice president of the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork, which was sponsoring the event.

All those who have already paid to attend the event will receive full refunds, Ms. Hinkemeyer said.

The event, a long-standing tradition in Shelter Island public affairs, where the current supervisor gives a report on the major issues facing the town and the administration’s policies, was scheduled for May 21, at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Asked by the Reporter via email for the reason for the cancellation, Islander Cathy Kenny, a member of the League, wrote that, “We had a lot of competition since the [Shelter Island Lions Club] Citizen of the Year was the same week at the same place and the cost was high … It’s never a fundraiser. So, the [LWV] Hamptons Board asked us to reconsider — the numbers just weren’t there.”

There are several options to hold the event elsewhere, with minimal or no cost, including the school auditorium, the Community Center and the library.

Vice-president of the League of Women Voters of The Hamptons/Shelter Island/North Fork Lois B. Morris responded to a request for comment by emailing:

“It’s important to understand State of the Town was scheduled for May 21, and a large deposit paid, well before Gerry announced he would run again, necessitating a primary and thus a League-run primary debate, a first for us.

“The League of Women Voters never favors any candidate — a fundamental principle. Indeed, we have a hard and fast rule that any League officer or board member who wishes to work on behalf of a candidate must immediately step away from the League.

“We originally planned the luncheon for the Ram’s Head, our usual venue. Their per-person price was $55, the same as our last State of the Town there. But Gerry said he couldn’t appear there because of the town’s ongoing litigation with The Ram’s Head.

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club offered their restaurant for $65 per plate. Ouch! Shelter Island has few ‘affordable’ venues for such an event these days, as you know. Unfortunately, not enough people responded despite posters, ads, written and emailed invitations, phone calls, etc. The event is an ‘aspirational’ fundraiser — if fully booked (100 people) maybe we’ll raise some funds, though not at $65 per ticket. When it became clear that we wouldn’t break even — and would be unable to host the usual 10 high school students and two teachers —”we had to cancel, with great regret.

“Therefore, we are delighted that Gerry is preparing to use his own Town Hall venue. And he will soon appear to make his case at the library debate on June 4, 1 to 3 p.m. This will have a live audience, will be Zoomed, and will be recorded for the town’s YouTube site for all to see. And we’ll solicit written questions from the virtual audience in advance and from the live audience that afternoon.”