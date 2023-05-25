Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: May 25, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 7, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Suckin’wind Capital LLC to Charles & Susan Bruschi, 58 Heritage Lane (600-86-2-5.013) (R) $1,248,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Charlotte Vangsgaard & Tomas Christensen to Alex Detrick & Cleo Le-Tan, 2715 Roanoke Avenue (600-15-1-2.002) (R) $1,375,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• 60 Kay LLC to Calverton Homes LLC, 60 Kay Road (600-115.01-1-62) (R) $305,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Barbara Herrmann to Ioannis & Mary Zoumas, 13105 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-116-2-14) (V) $600,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• ANVK NY Holdings LLC to 326 Front Street Properties LLC, 202 Front Street (1001-4-8-30) (C) $6,360,000

• Colin Van Tuyl to Isaac & Stephanie Israel, 75920 Main Road (1000-48-1-13) (R) $999,000

• Thomas & Nancy Spurge to Keith Garret, 633 3rd Street (1001-2-4-10.001) (R) $700,000

• William Einsel & Noel Rapisarda to Silver Sands Holdings II LLC, 1095 Shore Road (1000-47-2-23) (R) $575,000

• David Glaser to Divine Homes LLC, 2nd Street (1001-4-2-35.003) (V) $495,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• William F Andes (Referee) Jill & Philip Orlando (Defendants) to 94 Morningside LLC, 94 Morningside Avenue (600-89-1-15) (R) $1,495,000

• Anthony & Vivian Lanciano to Anthony & Julia Scalise, Pier Avenue (600-8-2-12.010) (V) $560,000

LAUREL (11948)

• AHS Family Properties LLC to 397 Laurel Lane LLC, 397 Laurel Lane (600-48-3-22) (V) $979,805

• AHS Family Properties LLC to 397 Laurel Lane LLC, 357 Laurel Lane (600-48-3-23.001) (C) $70,194

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• FKA 317 Properties LLC to DCO QOZB 1309 OCR LLC, 1309 Old Country Road (600-122-2-2.001) (C) $4,000,000

• Peter Price to Jose Maldonado & Lesli Velasquez, 778 Gregory Place (600-102-1-12) (R) $567,000

• Estate of Audrey Bartlette to Tomas Giron & Lusvy Pineda, 18 Booker Drive (600-84-3-17) (R) $525,000

• Sondra Gronlund Trust to Josephine & Larry Moffet, 9 Summerfield Lane South (600-45.01-1-9) (R) $475,000

• Sean Morrison to Jack Fitzpatrick, 83 Linda Lane East (600-15-3-22) (V) $290,000

• Peter R McGreevy (Referee) Robert Ayres (Defendant) to FSHM Properties LLC, 48 Fanning Street (600-120-1-9.001) (R) $250,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Carolyn Schill to Romeo Tirone & Elizabeth Seefried, 280 Lakeside Drive North (1000-90-3-2) (V) $500,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Maria Murphy to Arthur Dobelis & Dana Cernicohliaro, 64 Lewin Drive (600-27-1-5) (R) $865,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)