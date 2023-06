Bay Constables under way. Left, Butch Labrozzi and Beau Payne. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Get your New York State Boaters Safety Certificate by completing a classroom course at the EMS center in June, or at the Shelter Island Public Library in July.

Follow the link below to register.

Just enter a Shelter Island Zip Code and then select within 10 miles and you will see the registration information and form.

register-ed.com/programs/new_york/252-new-york-safe-boating-course