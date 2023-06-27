Shelter Island Farm to Table banquet celebrates summer: Sylvester Manor gala fetes past and present
The Farm to Table dinner, one of Sylvester Manor’s most popular events, was held on Saturday, June 24, in a luminous tent on the Manor’s grounds.
The event celebrates the Manor’s Educational Farm as well as its well-preserved history of the estate.
Once home to the family of English settler Nathaniel Sylvester, it has become a link to the Island’s heritage and a place for Islanders to celebrate the Manor’s agricultural and educational role.