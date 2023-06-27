Shelter Island Farm to Table banquet celebrates summer: Sylvester Manor gala fetes past and present

A gala event under the tent at the Manor. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Farm to Table dinner, one of Sylvester Manor’s most popular events, was held on Saturday, June 24, in a luminous tent on the Manor’s grounds.

The bounty of farms and bays. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The event celebrates the Manor’s Educational Farm as well as its well-preserved history of the estate.

Once home to the family of English settler Nathaniel Sylvester, it has become a link to the Island’s heritage and a place for Islanders to celebrate the Manor’s agricultural and educational role.