Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Georgiana B. Ketcham

Georgiana B. Ketcham, long-time Shelter Island real estate professional, passed away on June 17 at East End Hospice in Westhampton. She was 87.

Born Feb. 27, 1936 in Islip, to Jeanette and Ira Wittlock, Ms. Ketcham grew up in Farmingdale and it was there she met her husband, Jack Ketcham. The couple were married in 1955 and moved to Shelter Island in 1969. They also built a winter home in Whispering Pines, N.C. where they spent five to six months a year. Mr. Ketcham died in October of 2019.

The couple was pre-deceased by their son Scott who passed on Oct. 30, 2000, and son Mark, who passed on March 6, 2014.

“All together again in heaven,” their daughters Donna Reid and Jennifer Olsen said. They described their mother as “a force to be reckoned with who was clear on where she stood on all issues. She loved all things Shelter Island.”

As soon as the family moved to Shelter Island in the summer of 1969, Georgi immediately became involved, the daughters said. Georgiana worked for Alice Fiske and was fascinated by the history of Sylvester Manor.

It did not take long for all to know who Georgiana was. She grew her business and became the senior real estate broker of Shelter Island.

She knew people from all over the world and always stayed in touch with old friends, clients, and family. Georgiana was always curious about what one was up to, her daughters said.

Besides her daughters, Georgiana is survived by Ms. Reid’s husband Patrick and grandson Scott of North Bellmore; Ms. Olsen’s husband Erik and granddaughter Kayla of West Islip; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Ketcham, and grandson Michael of Vero Beach, Fla. Michael recently became engaged to Natasha Hamilton whom Georgi welcomed with open arms into the family, the daughters said.

A “Celebration of a Life Well Lived” is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church with Father Charles McCarron officiating. A lunch will follow in the church hall.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Georgi’s name be made to any Shelter Island organization, East End Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.