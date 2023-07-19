Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Peter Scudder

Peter Scudder, 80, passed away peacefully in July 2023. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Henry Scudder and Margaret Hail, he graduated from Brooklyn Academy and went on to study history, graduating from Upsala College. He completed his master’s degree in political science at Drew University.

Peter Scudder

His deep love of education guided his career. At Upsala College, he became assistant dean of students. At Bloomfield College, he became dean of students and then vice president of student affairs and admissions.

Peter met his beloved wife, Elizabeth, on Shelter Island. He and Elizabeth went on to have three children — Renee, Victoria, and Stacey. Married for 62 years, and knowing one another for longer than that, they shared a deep bond of friendship and companionship.

Peter cared deeply about civic responsibility. As a longtime member of the Scudder Association Foundation, he supported their mission of “Service to Others” in the family-founded hospitals in Southern India.

As a Red Cross Disaster volunteer, he helped many families in crisis. As a longtime member of the Northern New Jersey Power Squadron, as secretary, and then chief education officer, he was deeply committed to boating safety and education.

As a husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he was a harbor of love, warmth, and humor. His family was the true compass of his life. As their captain, he taught them about the wonders of the sea and sailing, leading summer vacations on his beloved sailboats, instilling in them a love of nature and a respect for the power and magnificence of the sea.

Peter is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Renee, daughter Victoria and son-in-law Hankins Parichabutr, daughter Stacey and son-in-law David Watson, and his grandchildren Vaughn, Seren, Samantha, and Luke.

As we remember this always young-at-heart, wonderful husband, father, grandfather, academic, and sailor, we recognize his indelible impact on our lives, his family said, and celebrate the wisdom and love he has left behind.

As Van Morrison so aptly stated: “Hark now, hear the sailors cry. Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly into the mystic.” Peter will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at a future date and will be announced.