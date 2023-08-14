Celebrating with Genevieve Budd as she joins the Shelter Island Century Club

Congratulations, Genevieve! (Courtesy photo)

Celebrating her centennial this week, on Aug. 18, is Genevieve Victoria Budd. Shelter Island has been her longest residency, since she’s always on the go, as her family tells it.

Born in New York City, Genevieve was raised in Maspeth.

After completing her formal high school and college education, she earned a nursing degree at St. Catherine’s School of Nursing. She was a maternity nurse at St. Catherine’s but she often covered many other departments during the war.

During that time, she ran into a childhood acquaintance, Alexander, on the subway platform in Greenwich Village one day.

She was on her way home from school; he was headed to a saxophone gig somewhere in the city. Love blossomed, they married in 1946, their union lasting 72 years.

While raising their six children, Genevieve put nursing on hold, eventually returning to nursing in Centereach. Upon retiring, she became a real estate agent in Fairfield, Conn.

Over the years, she developed and maintained a love of crafts, whether it be ceramics, sewing, gardening or cooking.

These interests hold to date as she gazes at her garden and browses her cookbooks. She has found joy as the proud mother of her children, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Her centennial day will be celebrated at a Mass, followed by a luncheon at home.