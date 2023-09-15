UPDATE: Shelter Island Coastal Cleanup Day for tomorrow, Saturday, is postponed

Picking up garbage at Mashomack a few years ago as part of the International Coastal Cleanup. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

According to Mashomack: Our plans for tomorrow’s Coastal Cleanup at Mashomack have been blown out with Hurricane Lee’s winds.

For safety reasons due to the forecasted high winds and tides, we are going to postpone the cleanup to next Saturday, 9/23, 9am-11am.

Storms usually blow in more trash/debris, so I’m sure we’ll have our work cut out for us next weekend. It will also be the first day of Autumn, so we can work to start the new season off with a clean coastline.

If you’re able to join us on the new date, please let us know Email [email protected]

Below is our orignial story, and the information will apply for next week:

Saturday, Sept. 23, will be Shelter Island’s Coastal Cleanup Day. You can be part of this effort, by joining Mashomack’s Coastal Cleanup , from 9 to 11 a.m.

Come out for a day of volunteering to clean up our coastline — help keep our environment free of litter and protect marine life.

Volunteers should meet at Mashomack’s Visitor Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Mashomack will supply work gloves, bags and transportation. Participants should bring a water bottle, have sun and insect protection and wear comfortable shoes for walking on the beach.

Email [email protected] for more information.