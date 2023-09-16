What is that? Sept. 16, 2023
If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.
Last week’s photo (see below) was correctly identified by Tom Speeches, who took one look and emailed us: “The photo is the boulder at Volunteer Park on Bridge Street. Funny to think that area used to be my dentist’s office and the La Terrace restaurant and a real estate office. The best use of the park is now, and it’s beautifully done.”
Maximilian Pelletier also recognized it right away, responding on our Facebook page. Max knows his Island as well as anyone.
A plaque on the boulder reads: “Dedicated to the many community-spirited volunteers who have made this town a special place — May 2009.”