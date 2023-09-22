Greenport’s Maritime Festival canceled due to tropical storm

Festivities at 2019’s Maritime Festival. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Tropical Cyclone 16 has officially washed out Greenport’s East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation’s annual Maritime Festival.

The event, scheduled to happen this weekend, was cancelled due to the tropical storm that is forecast to bring heavy winds and rain to New York and other mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

“Out of an abundance of caution, it has been decided by The East End Seaport Museum in consultation with Southold Town Police Department and Greenport Village Officials… all activities planned for the Festival on Saturday the 23rd and Sunday the 24th must be canceled due to the potential Tropical Cyclone 16,” a statement from Museum executive director Tracey Orlando said.

Friday night’s Land & Sea Gala honoring the Goldsmith family, owners of Goldsmith’s Boat Shop, who were chosen as this year’s grand marshals, will still be happening as scheduled.

The gala will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Crabby Jerry’s dock, at the south end of Main Street. More than 25 local restaurants will offer food, craft cocktails and more.

Organizers of the Maritime Festival had planned to debut the festival’s inaugural cardboard boat races on Sunday. The Maritime Festival annually features classic boat displays, music, the Merry Merfolk parade and more.

“It is a great disappointment to all who have planned this event for the past year. We look forward to next year’s event scheduled for September 21 & 22 2024,” the statement reads.