Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Doris Ann Schultz

Doris Ann Schultz of Shelter Island, and formerly of West Islip, died on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. She was 95 years old.

Doris was born on April 4, 1928 in East Islip to Antoinette (née Dvorsky) and Frank J. Wolfe. She was one of two children. After high school, she attended Cornell University where she attained her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1948.

From there, she attended Hofstra University where she attained her Masters of Science in Education Degree.

On September 18, 1948 in Brentwood, N.Y., she married the love of her life, the late Russell H. Schultz, and together they had two children.

Doris had a house on Shelter Island since 1985, and moved there full time in 1995. In her professional career, Doris worked as a teacher for West Islip Public Schools for 15 years. She was a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, a member of the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, a member of the Shelter Island Garden Club, a member of the Progress Club and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Predeceased by her husband Russell and her brother Frank Wolfe, Doris is survived by her children Randal Schultz (Susanne) of Blue Point, N.Y. and Elizabeth Mooney (Daniel) of Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren Kathleen Schultz, Pamela Schultz Silvie, Daniel William Mooney and Andrew Schultz; and nephews Clifford Petroske and Christopher Wolfe.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, September 30, at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Charles McCarron. Interment was at Saint Ann’s Cemetery in Sayville, N.Y.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.