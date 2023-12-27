Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Marshall Numark

Marshall Numark was born on Jan. 4, 1925, in Passaic, N.J. and died Dec. 26, 2023 at his home on Shelter Island at the age of 98, following a brief illness.

Anyone who knew Marshall was the better for it. He had a gentle nature, and a warm and loving personality.

Devoted to his family and friends, he would go to any length to help them. With a smile on his face, he would regularly recount his days growing up in Passaic where he cultivated life-long friendships with his “Park Avenue Gang” of buddies.

Marshall volunteered to enlist in the U.S. Army during WWII and served in an anti-aircraft artillery battery of General George Patton’s Third Army as it advanced across Europe. He landed in Normandy on D-Day +21, ultimately fighting in the Battle of the Bulge to defend stranded American paratrooper units against attack by German planes.

On the heels of VE Day, Patton commended Marshall’s unit, noting that “during the 281 days of incessant and victorious combat, your penetrations have advanced farther in less time than any army in history.”

After military service, and with thanks to the GI Bill, Marshall graduated from Long Island University with a B.A. and began his career in sales, working for Atalanta Trading Corporation. After years selling Polish hams and frozen seafood, Marshall made the decision to parlay his keen interest in the stock market into a full-time career.

After many months of study he became a securities broker, with an expertise in commodities and bonds. He began his career at Kohlmeyer and Company, then moved to Thomson McKinnon, and finally, to Tucker Anthony. Marshall thoroughly enjoyed the hectic pace of the stock exchange and was fortunate to have thrived in a career he loved.

Whenever Marshall dedicated himself to an activity or sport, he gave it his all. Whether it be downhill skiing, tennis, foreign travel or jogging, he pursued each with passion and relentless determination. Marshall ran the First Colony Virginia Ten Miler for many consecutive years, often beating decades-younger competitors.

He also ran the Shelter Island 5K and 10K year after year until he was the only runner left in his age bracket. He believed deeply in fitness and healthy living and incorporated both into his daily life.

Marshall and his beloved wife, Mollie, cherished their long walks in Mashomack Preserve. His family attributes his longevity to those elements and to a health trend he pioneered decades ago, when he sprinkled a little wheat germ on his morning cereal — the rest is history!

Marshall loved his more than three-decades-long life on Shelter Island with Mollie, who survives him. Here they built their home, became immersed in the community, and treasured the people they befriended and the quality of the life they led. Marshall quickly embraced the close-knit and volunteer-minded Shelter Island community, where he was regularly found serving on the Finance Committee of the Friends of the Shelter Island Library, and delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound residents, many of whom became life-long friends.

In addition to being survived by Mollie, his wife of 43 years, Marshall leaves behind his children Deborah Hartman (Sanford), Laura Madere (Glenn), and Neil Numark (Lucia), their mother, Eleanor Goldsmith, grandchildren Jake Benardot (Lexie), Leah Grossman (Ethan), Dan Madere (Liliana), Dave Madere (Kellyann), and Jamie Numark; as well as Mollie’s children Lesley Fox and Dana Gallo, and grandchildren, Sarah Fox, Rebecca Fox, Michael Schollard (Taylore), Jane McMillan (Kevin), Emily Caldwell (Sean); eight great-grandchildren, his niece, nephews, cousins, and a favorite brother-in-law. He was predeceased by his adored family members: parents, Ruth and Isadore Numark; brother Arnold Numark; and sister Lorraine Rubenstein.

The funeral will take place at Shelter Island Funeral Home on Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m. The family will be receiving visitors starting at 1:00 p.m. All are invited. Memorial donations may be made to the Shelter Island Senior Center (44 S Ferry Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964), or the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library (Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964) both of which were dear to Marshall’s heart.