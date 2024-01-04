Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Jan. 4, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4

Tiny Pancakes (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Sara will supervise while you measure, design, and cook your own tiny pancakes. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

Early Childhood Movie, 1 p.m. Enjoy popcorn and a Paw-somely cool sequel to another film featuring friends such as Chase, Marshall, and Skye. Please see Sara for more information. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Yeti Stuffed Animal Take-and-Make (Ages 5+) Make your own fluffy yeti. Supplies limited so register early for a take-and-make kit at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

Paper Plate Maze, 3 p.m. (Ages 8+) Come join this STEM event: design marble mazes out of different materials. The challenge is to make sure your maze doesn’t fall apart while a marble goes through it and to make sure the marble is able to make it to the end. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT/ FAMILY PROGRAMS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

Handel’s Messiah Sing, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Community Singers invite all to join. Free, donations welcome. Reception follows.

MONDAY, JANUARY 8

CAST Mobile Food Pantry, 61 Cobbetts Lane, 3-6 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

The Basics of Medicare – Understanding Your Medicare Options, 1 p.m. (Zoom) There may be Medicare benefits unknown to many seniors. Find out about these benefits, the Medicare program that makes sense for you, how to lower your Part B premiums and new features of 2024 Medicare plans. Register at silibrary.org

Shelter Island Book Club – The Japanese Lover by Isabelle Allende, 4:30 p.m. Library. A love story between a Polish woman and a Japanese American in the aftermath of the Nazi Invasion of Poland in 1939. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

Battle of the Brains, 5 p.m. Library. Trivia master Bob DeStefano returns with “Battle of the Brains.” Compete with your friends and neighbors and test your knowledge of a wide variety of subjects. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Repair Cafe: Toss It Away? No Way!, 7 p.m. Library. The library is working with Kyle Karen, graduate students from Stony Brook University and community members on this free, community event where you can bring your beloved but broken items and learn how to repair them. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, January 8, 8:30 -10:30 a.m.

WMAC

Monday, January 8, 5- 7 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, January 8, 7-8 p.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Wednesday, January 10, 6-7 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, January 11, 7-8 p.m.