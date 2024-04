First light in Silver Beach. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

After a chilly start, Saturday will be a mostly mild, sunny day on Shelter Island, according to National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 58 degrees and there will be light winds from the southwest at 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight, there’s a chance of showers moving in after 9, according to the NWS.

The low temperature will drop to 44 degrees and the winds will stay calm out of the southwest at 8 mph.