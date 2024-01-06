Weather forecast postpones Sunday’s Messiah Sing

(Reporter file)

Stormy weather is forecast to come the Island’s way tomorrow.

Although it might be just a heavy rain event, there is a chance of snow, and under any circumstances, the storm will produce bad driving conditions, especially for those singers coming from off-Island to perform the Messiah Sing at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

For the safety of all, and hoping for better weather in the future, the organizers have decided to postpone the Messiah Sing until Sunday, January 21, at 3 p.m.

Any questions, please send an email — [email protected] — or text to to Peter Vielbig at 609- 306-1114.