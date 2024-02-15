Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 14, 2023

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Canal House LLC to Route 48 Partners LLC, 228 Overlook Drive (600-113-1-7) (R) $1,675,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• William Kirincich to Ann Thompson, 355 Praity Lane (1000-109-5-14.003) (R) $1,350,000

• Anne & Vincent Alexander to Ansellia Trust, 2580 Duck Pond Road (1000-83-2-19.013) (R) $1,195,000

• Soundview Hall LLC to Aitken Thompson & Ilze Thielman, 30100 Main Road (1000-102-3-7) (R) $960,000

• Jonathan & Geraldine Greenberg to Mark Ferraro & Patricia Nugent, 1625 Stillwater Avenue (1000-103-1-19.006) (R) $937,300

• Patricia & David Lawrence to James Tuthill, 27585 Main Road (1000-102-1-15) (R) $687,500

• Michael & Kevin Fagan & Scott Harrison to Michael & Ana Fagan, 400 Betts Street (1000-110-6-9 (R) $228,795

EAST MARION (11939)

• Simone Moraitis to Modern Age Home Builders LLC, 2045 Willow Drive (1000-22-5-2) (V) $525,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Isabella Beach LP to Isabella Beach Property LLC, 2428 Isabella Beach Road (1000-10-6-3.002) (R) $1,875,000

• Isabella Beach LP to Isabella Beach Property LLC, Isabella Beach Road (1000-10-6-1.002) (V) $450,000

• Isabella Beach LP to Isabella Beach Property LLC, Isabella Beach Road (1000-10-6-2.004) (V) $225,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of Lucie Diehl to Gabriella Ferri & Daniella Buscaglia, 1270 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-4-34) (R) $890,000

• Catharine Byrne Trust to Jerica Lam & Roscoe Balter, 134 6th Street (1001-7-4-7) (R) $795,000

• Lambros Gavalas & George Manolangas to Alyssa Watt, 322 6th Street (1001-6-7-3) (R) $675,500

• Daniel J Murphy (Referee) & Estate of Renata Maanit (Defendant) to Hunter One Realty Inc, 525 Landing Lane (1000-43-4-16) (R) $665,000

• Maria Petikas to Reservoir Dogs Enterprises LLC, 100 Wood Lane (1000-43-4-33) (V) $385,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Red’s Adventure LLC to Terra Vite North Fork Winery & Vineyard LLC, Peconic Bay Blvd (600-69-3-63.005) (V) $240,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Peter R McGreevy (Referee) & Raven Neck Land Trust (Defendant) to JKJK Enterprises Inc, 205 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-2-1.023)(R) $740,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Marratime Capital LLC to Andrew Zarnett & Lindsay Pollock, 470 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.039) (R) $1,945,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Michael & Tara Ferrara, 2555 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-74) (R) $1,800,000

• Nicholas Moshouris to Charles & Barbara Neocleous, 205 Central Drive (1000-106-3-19) (R) $900,000

• Peter Phillips to Peconic Park Properties LLC, 2000 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-10-16) (R) $612,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Wayne & Ralph Walker to Winn Wunn LLC, 1055 Wood Lane (1000-86-6-11) (R) $1,125,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Helen DelDuca Trust to Scott Mendelson & Lauren Bridge, 160 Bayview Avenue (1000-52-5-34) (R) $840,000

• Lois McGowan Trust to Giana Cerniglia, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 16E (1000-63.01-1-30) (R) $585,000

• Bernice Melly Trust to Adeline & Salvatore Yanello, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 14A (1000-63.02-1-43) (R) $565,000

• Gary Zukas to Paul Matthews, 305 Bayberry Road (1000-76-1-4) (R) $450,000

• Gary Zukas & Cynthia Swiskey to One Sun LLC, 405 Bayberry Road (1000-76-1-3) (V) $300,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)