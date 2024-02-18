What is that? Feb. 18, 2024

Can you identify the photo/( Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Linda Cass was first up with the correct ID of last week’s photo (see below), writing, “In response to the tractor pic, it sits at Sylvester Manor Farmstand.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Absolutely, Linda. And Nancy McCarthy also knows her tractors and farmstands.

On our Facebook page, Lynda Steinmuller wrote, “It’s right across the street at the windmill and we are in the back of the cottages.”

Sylvester Manor Director of Operations Tracy McCarthy told us that the tractor is “a 1949 Model 40 John Deere — 25 horsepower — that we’ve owned for about 10 years. It was lit up and decorated as our farmer’s version of Santa’s Sleigh during the holidays. It’s previously been used as a cultivating tractor and now it welcomes guests to the farm. The perfect backdrop for a family photo!”