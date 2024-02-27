Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Catherine N. Dugan

Catherine N. Dugan passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2024 at the age of 85.

Cathy was predeceased in 1997 by her late husband, Richard M. Dugan, who was a gregarious and extremely well­ respected executive with Alexander & Alexander, the world’s second largest corporate insurance brokerage firm at that time.

Cathy was born in New York on Oct. 25, 1938, grew up in Bermuda, and returned to New York as a young woman. Cathy’s professional career centered around the travel industry and as a result she traveled all over the world, which she loved.

She became sales director at “The Leading Hotels of the World” and, as a result, a chance to visit often two of her favorite cities, London and Paris.

Cathy lived for decades in Sutton Place and supported the theater, as well as numerous museums and charities. She was the “quintessential” New Yorker. Cathy was well known for her style and grace at many of the city’s “tonier” restaurants, particularly at the renowned 21 Club.

She often enjoyed a more casual lunch at a few French restaurants on the East Side as well as the Beach Cafe, which was another favorite. Cathy’s accent was eclectic as it consisted of a combination of a Bermudian/British tone with a touch of New York and French dialect mixed in, all of which made her even more cosmopolitan.

Richard and Cathy owned a second home on Shelter Island at the Dering Harbor Inn for many years and where she enjoyed serving as a board member for many of those years. Cathy was a former member of the Union League Club of New York and the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.