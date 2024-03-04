Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Linda Evans Franklin

Linda Evans Franklin, 85, of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2024.

Linda was born on Sept. 19, 1938, to Dr. John A. and Mrs. Dorthy R. Evans in New York City. After graduating high school from Dominican Academy, she went on to study History at Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y.

She was a former Norfolk Public School teacher and served on the board of six volunteer organizations, including the Junior League of Norfolk — Virginia Beach, Kings Daughters Children’s Hospital, DePaul Hospital Auxiliary, and the Girls Camp Fund Committee.

Linda was the widow of CDR Richard B. Franklin (USN Retired) and is survived by three daughters, whom she had with her late husband, James B. Power, a Norfolk, Va. attorney.

The daughters include Jane Evans Power; Carol Power Warren and her husband, Harold; Susan Power Gervickas, and husband, Jeffrey. She also had four grandsons, Weston, Pierce, Cole, and Liam, and a great-granddaughter Aleigha. Three siblings also survive Linda: Jane E. Carreyrou, Dr. Susan E. Sterling, and John T. Evans.

A private memorial service will take place on Shelter Island, a longtime family vacation destination she loved all her life.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation and Hospice Care for their genuine kindness and outstanding support.