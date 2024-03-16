Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Jay Inglis

Jay Inglis, a resident of Shelter Island since 1972, and a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club since 1964, died peacefully of acute pulmonary fibrosis on Jan. 28, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver, Colo.

His wife of 60 years, Judy, and his daughters, Sarah and Shelley, were by his side.

Jay and Judy fell in love with Shelter Island in 1964 while searching for a home for their new 26-ft Pierson Ariel sloop “Scotfree.”

Since then, they spent their summers on the Island with their growing family: two daughters, Sarah and Shelley, their husbands, Steve Winegar and Ilir Nela, and their seven grandchildren, Megan, A.J., Bayard, Cooper, Era, Sharr, and Toska. In their early years on the Island, Jay served on the Board of the Shelter Island Public Library.

A graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School, Jay had a wide-ranging career as a lawyer, investment banker, and in leadership capacities in re-insurance and marine insurance companies.

A sailor, skier, tennis player and a lively, generous and joyful presence, he is greatly mourned by his family, as well as his many close friends on Shelter Island, and throughout the world.