Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Edythe B. Gundlach

Edythe B. Gundlach of Shelter Island passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024. She was 95 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m.. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 North Ferry Road, officiated by Reverend Stephen Adkison.

Interment will follow at Emily French Cemetery on Shelter Island.

A full obituarywill appear at a later date.