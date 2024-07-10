’24 Hour Plays’ to debut at Shelter Island’s Rams Head Inn: Special one-night performance

(Courtesy image)

The Rams Head Inn will present “The 24 Hour Plays,” on Friday, July 12, at 7 p.m. This intensive theatrical endeavor will see artists write, rehearse and perform three new plays in just 24 hours.

The marathon process for “The 24 Hour Plays” begins the night before the performance, when writers, directors, actors and production staff gather for a dynamic meet and greet, which serves as the creative fuel for the following evening.

The playwrights craft short plays overnight, and the next morning actors receive their scripts, and begin rehearsal. That night, three brand new plays will be presented at the beautiful waterfront at The Rams Head Inn. The evening will be accompanied by live music from a special guest, to be announced.

Tickets start at $100 and are available at 24hourplays.org/shelterisland. VIP tickets with access to Thursday’s exclusive Meet and Greet are also available.

Proceeds support the organization’s nonprofit activities throughout the year, including education programming for students of all ages; professional development for emerging artists through The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals; and partner productions all around the world.

Past participants in The 24 Hour Plays include Jennifer Aniston, Anna Chlumsky, Billy Crudup, Alan Cumming, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Jesse Eisenberg, Gloria Estefan, Edie Falco, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Aasif Mandvi, Aimee Mann, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, John Mulaney, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Anna Paquin, Amanda Peet, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Amanda Seyfried, Wallace Shawn, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Sarah Silverman, Sarah Snook, Maura Tierney, Marisa Tomei, Nia Vardalos, Naomi Watts, Olivia Wilde, Vanessa Williams, and many more.

