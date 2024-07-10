Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Walter S. Munday

Walter S. Munday, formerly of Long Island and Cape Cod, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, on Shelter Island. He was 89 years old.

Walter was born on June 3, 1935, in Amityville, N.Y. to Helen (née Thompson) and Walter Munday Jr. He was one of two children.

After high school, he attended the Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy. From there he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a part of the Seabees Battalion.

In his professional career, he worked as a surveyor for 30 years, at first with Davis Construction in Hicksville, N.Y., and then with Tully Construction in Flushing, N.Y.

He was a member of the choir and church council at Trinity Lutheran Church in Glen Cove, N.Y. He was also a member of the Garden City Long Island Choral Society which toured throughout Italy giving concerts.

Predeceased by his wife Cynthia Ann Munday, Walter is survived by his children Scott A. Munday of Burnt Hills, N.Y., Susan A. Munday-Kaytar of Ballston Spa, N.Y. and Steven A. Munday of Bayville, N.Y.; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and sister Kathy Munday Richards, niece Victoria T. Kotula and nephew Walter Munday Richards, all of Shelter Island.

Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will take place at Ballston Spa Village Cemetery in Ballston Spa, N.Y.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.