Islander indicted on possession of 4,000 child pornography videos

A Shelter Island man was indicted today by a Suffolk County Grand Jury in Riverhead after being arrested and charged with possessing more than 4,000 videos of child pornography, according to Shelter Island Police Department Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg

According to New York State Police officers, on Oct. 23, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Juan Pablo Chuqimarca Guzman on several counts of possession of child pornography. Mr. Guzman, according to the State Police, was released on an appearance ticket and told to return to Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 18.

State Police officers said that after the initial arrest, a further investigation of an electronic device led to a search warrant for his residence and found more than 4,000 child pornography videos.

Det. Thilberg told the Reporter Monday afternoon that the Island police officers assisted in the investigation, including the securing of a search warrant and participating in the arrest.

Det. Thilberg thanked the New York State Police officers for their diligence, noting, “We commend the State Police in their efforts in pursuing this forward to an arrest.”

Mr. Guzman, police said, is a citizen of Ecuador and an undocumented immigrant, who “resided with a 2-year-old.”

He was arraigned on Oct. 31 in Shelter Island Justice Court on, police said, “six counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Child (D Felony) and held on $1 million dollar cash bail, $2 million dollar bond, $3 million dollar partially secured bond, and was required to surrender his passport to the court.”

Mr. Guzman was then transported to the Suffolk County Jail in Yaphank before his indictment on Monday.