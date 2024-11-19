Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Matthew J. Vetri

Matthew J. Vetri, a long-time resident of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Shelter Island, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 peacefully at home on Colonial Road at the age of 90.

Matt’s life’s journey began on May 6, 1934. Born at home in Flatbush, then raised in Bay Ridge, Matt was the second son of Angela and Peter Vetri. Matt’s twin sister Dorothy preceded him.

Matt attended PS 185 in Bay Ridge; Xavier High School, Manhattan; and graduated from the Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania in 1956. The day after graduating from college, Matt enlisted and was a lieutenant in the United States Army.

After proudly serving his country, Matt went to St. John’s University School of Law at night while working in his family’s business during the day. He graduated from St. John’s in 1960 and was on the Law Review.

Matt’s professional career began at Vetri Trucking Company, a family-owned business in Sunset Park started by his grandfather Peter. Then Matt transitioned to law, becoming a respected attorney in private practice for 40-plus years.

Giving back to his community, Matt was president of the South Brooklyn Lions Club; while president, Matt raised money on behalf of Brooklyn Libraries for braille readers. Matt was a trustee for the Methodist Hospital in Park Slope for many years; President of the Bay Ridge Lawyers; and recipient of the Sunset Park Manufacturers & Merchants Association President’s Prize.

Gerry (McCormack) and Matt met when both were 17 at a Fort Hamilton High School basketball game. They were married on Aug. 20, 1955 at St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Ridge. A reception at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel and a Bermuda honeymoon followed.

Matt was an avid sportsman. His childhood nickname was “Peppy” because he was always in motion on the playground basketball courts in front of Fort Hamilton High School.

His passion for golf brought him to legendary courses in the U.S., the Caribbean, Ireland, Scotland and England as well as Richmond County Country Club on Staten Island where he and Gerry were members.

Matt and the family skied at Mt. Snow, Vermont when they had a home in West Dover. Matt would pack up the station wagon on Friday afternoons when schools were out with Gerry’s help and make the long drive from Brooklyn.

Those were memorable days watching Matt “bomb” down the slopes on his Kaestle skis.

He loved Rangers games, starting in the MSG blue seats; and making his way to the orange seats was a big deal. In addition to being passionate about all sports, Matt loved gardening and was an enthusiastic reader of history and politics.

He loved a good party and never turned down a piece of chocolate layer cake. The Vetri family has long enjoyed ties to Shelter Island, which began on Peconic Avenue in 1970.

They then bought homes in Hay Beach. Matt and Gerry have been members for 50-plus years at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. The many years at GBCC are when Matt and Gerry formed close friendships with other members, and had lots of fun.

Matt leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Gerry, and their five children: Mary, Matthew (Kathy Lazides), Eleanor (Frank McDaniel), Eileen, and Susan (Michael Donlon).

In addition, he leaves behind three wonderful grandchildren, Elizabeth, Stephanie and Isabelle. Matt will always be remembered fondly. A family burial at The Green-Wood Cemetery followed services held at St. Anselm Church in Bay Ridge. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Matt’s name can be made to Catholic Charities Brooklyn & Queens, 191 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201.