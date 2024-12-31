Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Dec. 31, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
Tails and Tales, Reading Session with a Therapy Dog, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. (Ages 6+) Library. Reading out loud to Hannah the therapy dog. 10-minute slots for two children at a time to read out loud. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
Children’s Trivia Night, 4 p.m. (Ages 9+) Library. Form a team and compete for gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen by solving the most questions. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
ADULT PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
Trivia Night, Battle of the Brains, with Bob DeStefano. 4 p.m. at the Legion. Register at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
MONDAY, JANUARY 6
Town Board Meeting, 6 – 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
Town Board Work Session, 1- 4 p.m.
CAC, 7 – 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Community Housing Board, 7- 8:30 p.m.