Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Andrew Arthur Reeve

Andrew Arthur Reeve, known to all as Andy, passed away peacefully at the age of 68 on April 15, 2025, at his beloved home on Shelter Island, with his wife, Barbara Jean (BJ), and son, Casey, by his side.

Born on Sept. 10, 1956, in Englewood, N.J., Andy was the third of four children of Arthur and Barbara (Nilson) Reeve. Though the Reeve family primarily lived in Demarest, N.J., Shelter Island was always “home” — a place that first captured Andy’s heart during carefree childhood summers on Ram Island.

Andy is survived by his wife BJ, son Casey and daughter-in-law Maurie, and his cherished grandsons, Oliver and Jameson. He also leaves behind his father, Arthur; his sister Virginia; his brother James (Eileen); and nieces Carlie and Emily, and nephew Russell. He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara, and his sister, Susan.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Denver, Andy pursued his love for the sea, working in the maritime industry across Shelter Island, Rhode Island, and Florida. His adventurous spirit led him and his friend Peter Reich on a sailing trip aboard the 31’ Polar Bear, bound for the Caribbean. When a storm tragically sank the vessel, Andy and Peter survived five harrowing days in a life raft before being rescued — a turning point that inspired Andy to return to school.

He earned a master’s degree in Transportation Management and his Third Mate’s license from SUNY Maritime, later achieving his Master’s Unlimited license while working for Maritime Overseas Corporation.

Though he loved the sea, fatherhood changed Andy’s course once more. Andy came ashore for good, returning to Shelter Island where he found fulfillment working for Coecles Harbor Marina and North Ferry Company, as well as running his own venture, Peconic Marine Services.

Andy was known for his easygoing nature, curiosity, and hands-on approach to life. He renovated homes, built a post-and-beam house, crafted small boats, cultivated gardens, and took on challenges both big and small — some more successful than others. At the time of his passing, he was finally getting the hang of growing dahlias, but remained stumped by a slow leak in a paddleboard he had built.

A lifelong sailor and waterman, Andy felt most at home on the water. He found joy in vessels large and small, particularly Music, the 31’ Pacific Seacraft he and BJ sailed to the Bahamas, and Palmetto, a Herreshoff-designed 1954 daysailer co-owned with longtime Island friends Sue Hawthorne and Ken Judge, Keith Clark, and Louise O’Regan.

Andy served his community with quiet dedication as a 25-year Shelter Island Fire Department member, holding roles as Truck Captain and Fireboat Captain. He also served over a decade as a Fire Commissioner. It was an honor to train and respond to alarms alongside the brave volunteers who keep the Island safe.

When recently asked where donations in lieu of flowers should go, Andy smiled and said he would rather have the flowers — then gave a wink. In lieu of flowers (or in addition to them), donations may be made in Andy’s memory to the Shelter Island Fire Department, 49 N Ferry Rd. Shelter Island, NY 11964, or the Shelter Island Lions Club, Shelter Island Lions Club, PO Box 760, Shelter Island, NY 11964-0760.

Please join the family at noon on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at the Heights fire house to celebrate Andy’s life.