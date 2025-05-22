Shelter Island Reporter obituary, Celebration of Life: Borello, Brown, Mobius

ANTHONY PATRICK BORELLO

Anthony Patrick Borrello, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, and Army veteran passed away on Nov. 20, 2024, at the young-at-heart age of 86, at his home in Hallandale, Fla.

Anthony and the love of his life, Barbara, were married 47 wonderful years. They were snowbirds who spent winters in Florida and summers at their homes on Shelter Island and Neponsit, N.Y., (affectionately known as the Notre Dame houses).

He was born on Oct. 4, 1938, to Roger and Anna Marie Borrello in Brooklyn, N.Y. where he lived a childhood full of fun and fond family memories that he greatly cherished. Anthony was deeply and devoutly loved by his family. His legacy lives on through his wife, Barbara (née Lynn); his daughters, Christine Relay (Robert) and Jacquelyn Felten (William); and his cherished grandchildren, Adrianna, Anthony, Alexa, Valentina, Gianna and Nicolas.

Anthony worked hard running the Buy Rite Liquors, a successful Brooklyn-based business. He extensively traveled with his wife and family and loved beautiful beaches, visiting notable historic locations, and learning about new people, cultures and languages, Italian restaurants, fine wine and Frank Sinatra music.

Most recently he very happily revisited his family’s longtime vacation residence in San Remo, Italy.

He was dedicated and disciplined to living the healthiest possible lifestyle, an inspiration to us all. Anthony was most well known for being a proud graduate of Xavier High School (1956) and especially the University of Notre Dame (1960), which he visited as often as possible and never missed watching a Notre Dame football game.

Most importantly, Anthony was a devout Catholic. He was quietly generous and thoughtful to so many, making profound marks on people’s lives.

Shelter Island is very special to the Borrello Family. Their Wheeler Road home in Silver Beach was purchased in 1992. Anthony spent many years enjoying the beaches, clamming, the Memorial Day Parade, and fondly enjoyed all of the local business and so many neighbors and friends made on the Island.

Their daughter and son-in-law were married at Our Lady of the Isle. The natural beauty of Shelter Island and kindness of the residents made an impact on Anthony’s life.

ARCHER BROWN

There will be a Celebration of Life for Archer Brown on Saturday, May 31 at the Center Firehouse from 3 to 5 p.m. Friends and acquaintances are invited to come by and raise a glass in her memory.

PAUL MOBIUS

The Celebration of Life for Paul Mobius will occur on Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow beginning at 3:15 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Shelter Island Friends of Music, The Lions Club, or the Presbyterian Church. Military honors will be rendered at the grave site immediately following the service.