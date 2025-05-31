Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Frank Louis Bonaccorso

Frank Louis Bonaccorso, born on April 1, 1966 in Kew Gardens, N.Y., was sent to his eternal rest on May 6, 2025 due to cancer.

He is survived and sorely missed by Linda, his wife of 34 years. They met in 1982 when Frank moved to Sag Harbor through the foster care system. At first meeting they immediately became friends and remained best friends for 44 years.

Frank, also known as “Frankie” to his family, was a man of deep faith and character. He was also a “character” with his robust sense of humor. Frank was also very artistically inclined. He enjoyed drawing and created a beautiful crucifixion sculpture which was at one time displayed in Guild Hall.

To know Frank was to know a “true” Christ follower. His faith was unwavering and an anchor. It was a great source of strength through the many trials he faced throughout his life. Frank was a very selfless man who so often put the needs of others before his own. He had a beautiful way of loving and embracing all those who had the privilege of being around him.

His family said they will never forget his rather loud and boisterous laugh — it was contagious. Frank was known also for his warm hugs; those hugs blessed so many. Frank embodied a rare and unique gift of making others feel special. He treated every human being with dignity and kindness. Although he had no “natural” children of his own, he managed to “father” many people – young and old. Through the years Frank led church youth groups with so much zeal and dedication.

As a manager in the HVAC business for many years, he taught the skill of the trade, but also led his crews by example. He believed in everyone and believed each individual was created uniquely by God. Although Frank was not a clergy in the formal sense of the word, he understood how to minister in a way that touched so many. Frank was salt of the earth.

His Christlike characteristics have left a lasting impact on all those who crossed his path. His legacy will carry on forever. May we always remember that laugh and those heartfelt hugs. Above all, his family asked, when you remember Frank – pause, inhale deeply, and ask yourself WWJD?

In addition to his wife Linda, Frank is survived by his beautiful sister Nancy (Billy) and nieces Allie, Charis, and Christiana. And a younger brother, Johnny. An older brother, Alfred predeceased him in 1990. He leaves behind his sister-in-law Donna (nephew Jonathan), brother-in-law Greg, and sister-in-law Pam (Peter) (nephews Max and Marcus and niece Phoebe). Frank also leaves behind his foster family, Rita “Mom” Youngs, Carol, Ruth, Jimmy and Fred. His foster dad, Allan and a foster brother David predeceased him.

Frank will be missed by a host of friends as well as a community that loved him as much as he loved it.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East End Hospice — 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, 481 County Rd 31, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.