Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Richard Tarpinian

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Feb. 27, 1934, longtime resident of Shelter Island with the love of his life Marianna, Richard Tarpinian passed away Sept. 5, 2025.

They met at the age of 18, and were wed September 27, 1957. The best way to convey their love story was a note Richard wrote to Marianna on a napkin only a few years ago: “To my favorite girl, mother and friend all these years. I fell in love with you 69 years ago and want nothing more than to make you happy today and every day we are here on earth — Ricky.”

Richard was the son of Hiripsime (Helen) Tarpinian, sole survivor of her family during the Armenian genocide. Fluent in the Armenian language, his heritage, which he was always very proud of, lived on through him and through his family.

Richard served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea during the Cold War. He attended Air Force Ground Radio School and after his service, he joined Grumman Aerospace where he worked on the lunar excursion models. He earned an Associates Degree in 1969 at Nassau Community College at night while providing for his family, working several jobs by day. He was a “pull up by your bootstraps” kind of man.

Richard went on to work in sales for several years before founding his own successful business, RJT Educational Training, providing Science and Technology education platforms to the greater New York area through 2007. Among his recognitions for service and sales, Richard won a brand new maroon red Jaguar in 1992. Building on his accomplishments, he made the decision to sell his company and secure a comfortable retirement, remaining for a few years to ensure successful transitioning.

Not the “retiring kinda guy,” he went on to get an insurance broker license and got involved in volunteer work on the Island. Serving for years in the Shelter Island Lions Club, and later as president, he coordinated the Scallop Dinner for over five years. His time serving in the Lions Club, was, in his own words, rewarding and joyful.

Richard helped raise money and serve his Shelter Island community. He also loved playing golf and spent time at the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club with family and friends.

With their young family of three children, Richard and Marianna spent summers on Shelter Island. Later they purchased property in Harbor View and built a home, where many summers were spent with their beloved grandchildren. Richard and Marianna retired to Shelter Island and became pillars of the community.

An avid car lover, Richard could always be found tinkering in his garages or on the open road. He loved the gentle roar of an engine and he was often spotted admiring the classics and critiquing the newest models. Richard was a reliable resource for all automobiles, domestic and imported. You could often find him in his favorite baseball cap and shades tooling around the Island with his grandkids and a smile on his face.

Preceded in death by his son Stephen Tarpinian, he is survived by his two daughters Helen and Marian, and his wife, Marianna. In his own words “My devotion and love for your mother would take me forever to describe. Suffice it to say that the first kiss I had from her was magic and I knew this Italian girl was for me.”

Richard’s legacy lives on through his grandchildren: Marianna, Gabriella, Joanna, and Anthony, and his great-grandchildren Zahra, Quinn, Jazmine, and Armand. A Mass Intention will be said Sept. 21, 2025 at Our Lady of the Isle Church. A Memorial Service is not yet planned.