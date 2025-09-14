Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 14, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 4, 2025.
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• James G. Weeden & Robert F. Weeden to Theodore Clark & Susan Jones, 1 Rebel Road (700-17-2-21) (R) $975,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• 70 Old Stone Rd LLC to Purana Pather LLC, 70 Old Stone Road (600-97-1-35) (R) $610,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Donna Ricco to Damir & Elizabeth Plisic, 1350 Eugenes Road (1000-97-6-1.002) (R) $1,950,000
• Estate of Richard Weiss to Jonathan Newmark & William Fagan, 2090 Wunneweta Road (1000-111-7-20) (R) $999,999
GREENPORT (11944)
• Conkling Advisors LLC to TS-Grove Pt Marinas BC LLC, 1760 Sage Blvd (1000-57-1-38.003) (C) $11,550,000
• Virginia Stuart & Robert Romei to Victoria Moran, 49 Sound Road (1000-33-4-76) (R) $665,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Alice Amrhein to Kimberly Crumm, 1550 Main Road (600-68-2-1) (R) $655,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Tessa Angus to Charlotte Chesbro & Samuel Kretchmar, 2721 Roanoke Avenue (600-15-1-3) (R) $2,000,000
• Wieslaw Dobrzynski to MySonPaul LLC, 432 Lincoln Street (600-128-1-10) (R) $530,000
• Carol Finley to Andrew & Rosemary Lentini, 1404 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.01-1-4.001) (R) $492,500
• Lisa & Matthew Townsend to Viktor Gachynskyy & Liudmyla Sokolova, 31 Blueberry Commons (600-109.01-1-31) (R) $445,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Peter McDermott Trust to Michael Keefe, 45 Smith Drive North (1000-76-1-24) (R) $599,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)