Shelter Island Reporter obituary: William Eric Schmitz

William Eric Schmitz, affectionately known to all as Billy, passed away on Jan. 31, 2026, at the age of 52.

Born on May 1, 1973, to Barbara and the late Bob Schmitz, Billy was a beloved son of Sag Harbor and a man whose massive, magnetic presence lit up every room he entered. He was the proud owner and operator of Shelter Island Wine and Spirits.

A Life Fully Lived

Billy grew up in Sag Harbor, attending Sag Harbor Elementary School and graduating from Pierson High School. He went on to attend York College. While he was a dedicated businessman, Billy’s true life’s work was the people he loved.

He was effortlessly cool and truly one of a kind. Billy was the guy who could catch fly balls in centerfield with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth looking totally relaxed or walk into a 7-Eleven for his morning papers rocking a mink coat and making it look perfectly natural. He had an infectious, “live wire” spirit and an unmatched sense of humor that gave everyone pure comedic gold.

Always dressed to the nines, Billy enjoyed the vibrant things in life. He loved landscaping and his koi ponds, vintage treasures, bold California Cabs, Super Tuscans, and 90s hip-hop. A lifelong athlete and avid sports fan, he cheered fiercely for the Jets, the Niners, the Yankees, and local basketball teams. He loved baseball cards, Texas Hold ‘em, and taking casino adventures with his dearest friends — trips that always ended in unforgettable laughs.

A Luminary with a Heart of Gold

Beneath his fun-loving exterior was a tender-hearted man with an immense capacity for love. Billy was deeply loyal, endlessly generous, and incredibly trustworthy. To his family and close friends, he was a protector — their very own “Tony Soprano,” said family members, with a heart of gold who would never let anyone hurt the people he cared about. If Billy loved you, you knew it without a doubt, and he would always show up when you called.

Family and Legacy

Above all else, Billy adored his family. His proudest legacy is his two beautiful sons, Aidan and Wil. He spent his life rooting for them, boasting about their successes, and wishing the absolute best for their futures.

He leaves behind a community of people who are heartbroken by his loss but forever changed by his love. Billy is survived by his loving sons; his mother, Barbara; his siblings, Bobby, Heidi, Hilary, and Hayley; and nine beloved nephews, who all viewed him as the absolute coolest uncle and Godfather.

He is also survived by his wife, Cristina, who cared for him with gentle, patient, and unwavering love in his final months so that he felt cozy, comfortable, and unafraid; and his ex-wife, Donna, whom he deeply respected and was forever grateful to for raising their wonderful boys. He is reunited in peace with his father, Bob, and his grandparents, including his beloved “bingo queen” grandmother, Rosemary Claxton.

Services and Memorial Contributions

Services honoring Billy’s remarkable life were held on Feb. 6 and 7, surrounded by an outpouring of love and support from his community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations and contributions be made to Aidan and Wil Schmitz, sent to PO Box 1377, Sag Harbor, NY 11963.

Billy — Schmitty, EEL, Wild Cherry — was a true legend. He leaves us with a lifetime of hilarious stories, profound wisdom, and the enduring reminder to fiercely love the people in our corner.