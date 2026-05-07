Shelter Island School athletic director leaving for same job in East Hampton

Shelter Island School Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Shelter Island School Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio will leave the district and take the same post at East Hampton School.

The Shelter Island native is not only the Island’s Director of Athletics, but wears several other hats including Director of Physical Education, Health, Wellness and Personnel.

Mr. Gullusico has been the school’s A.D. since 2014, holding the same position for the Greenport school district from 2010 until 2013, when he was A.D. in Sag Harbor.

Contacted Wednesday evening, Shelter Island Superintendent of Schools Brian Doelger, Ed.D., told the Reporter, “I want to congratulate Todd on this exciting new opportunity. While we certainly are sad to see him leave our district, I couldn’t be happier for him both professionally and personally.”

Mr. Doelger added that Mr. Gulluscio had made a “tremendous impact” on Island students, athletes, coaches and the community through his “leadership, dedication and genuine care for others.” Mr. Doelger said that he was a “valued colleague and friend,” and wished him “nothing but success in his next chapter.”

In 2024 Mr. Gulluscio was honored with two distinguished awards from his fellow athletic directors in the New York State Athletic Administrators Association for his “outstanding service and dedication,” and the New York State of Merit Award for his “outstanding leadership and meritorious achievement in interscholastic athletic administration.”

The Reporter will have more on this story on this site and in our print edition of May 14.