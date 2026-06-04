Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: June 4, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Saturday Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Library. (Ages 0 – 4) Story, songs and crafts.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

Tuesday Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Library. (Ages 0 – 4) Story, songs and crafts.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Green Screen Photos, 1 – 3 p.m. Take your photo “visiting” Independence Hall. Library parking lot.

Ospreys return, 3 p.m. Mashomack. Presentation on their successful recovery. RSVP to Olivia Waterhouse, [email protected] | 207‑752‑4602.

Perlman Music Program Concert, 7 p.m. Free, open to the public. Performance tent at Shore Road campus.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Historic House Tour, Tickets at Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or online at shelterislandhistorical.org

Havens Farmers Market 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Museum grounds.

Mashomack Volunteer Spring Social, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come learn how you can help.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

Shelter Island Library Author Talk, 4 p.m., Zoom. Amy Lorowitz discusses her novel “Summer Husband.”

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

Stonewall Then and Now, 7 p.m., Zoom. Immersive tour of the Stonewall Monument Visitor Center and history of the fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

Senior 250 Luncheon, 12 to 2 p.m., Community Center.

Shelter Island Library Talk, 7 p.m., Zoom. The History of Emancipation and Juneteenth by historian Christopher Daley.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Hay Beach Owners Cocktail Party & Mixer, 3 – 6 p.m., 64 Gardiners Bay Dr. Free for POA members or sign up at the door.

World Oceans Day Kayak Trip, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mashomack. Adults only. Sign up at Mashomack [email protected]

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Live Art Auction, 3 to 5 p.m., free entry. Rams Head Inn. Featuring popular local artists, come and enjoy a welcome drink, browse, and bid on your favorite painting, print, sculpture, and more. Proceeds go to the Shelter Island Democratic Committee.

TOWN MEETINGS

CPF Advisory Board,Monday, June 8, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Town Board Meeting,Monday, June 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, June 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Planning Board,Tuesday, June 9, 7 – 9 p.m.

Community Housing Board,Thursday, June 11, 7 – 8 p.m.