Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: June 11, 2026

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMS



THURSDAY, JUNE 11

Senior 250 Luncheon, 12 to 2 p.m., Community Center.

Shelter Island Library Talk, 7 p.m., Zoom. The History of Emancipation and Juneteenth by historian Christopher Daley. silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Talking the Bill of Rights, 6 p.m., Zoom. Library Director Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman continue the discussion of the importance of the Bill of Rights. Sign up at silibrary.org

Biking Presentation, 6 to 7:30 p.m.,Town Hall. Zoom link available at Town website. Cycling safety information.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Kayak Trip, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Explore the Mashomack coast on World Oceans Day. Adults only. Kayaks, paddles and safety gear provided. Email [email protected] to sign up.

Hay Beach Owners Cocktail Party & Mixer, 3 – 6 p.m., 64 Gardiners Bay Drive. Free for POA members or sign up at the door.

North Fork Arts Center event, 5 p.m. ‘When the Earth Speaks,’ climate change interpreted through music and photography at Sapan Greenport Theatre. Reception follows. $30. Tickets at northfork-artscenter.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Live Art Auction, 3 to 5 p.m., free entry. Rams Head Inn. Featuring popular local artists, come and enjoy a welcome drink, browse, and bid on your favorite painting, print, sculpture, and more. Proceeds go to the Shelter Island Democratic Committee.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

Hidden in Plain Sight, 7 p.m., Zoom. Black Communities on Eastern Long Island. Sign up at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board,Thursday, June 11, 7 – 8 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, June 15, 2 – 4 p.m.

WMAC,Monday, June 15, 6 – 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, June 16, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Committee,Wednesday, June 17, 9 – 10 a.m.

ZBA Work Session,Wednesday, June 17, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Public Safety Task Force,Wednesday, June 17, 2 – 3 p.m.

Emergency Med Services Advisory Bd,Wednesday, June 17, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee,Thursday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.