Grads get scholarships, awards from community

(Courtesy Image)

The Island is small but it is a giant when it comes to generosity demonstrated most recently by the amount of scholarship money given to this year’s graduating class.

The graduates had received a total of $63,470, but an additional $4,500 expected. That would bring the grand total to $67,970, according to Guidance Office Assistant Meghan Lang who tallies the numbers and organizes both the award ceremony and graduation.

Superintendent Brian Doelger told attendees at the awards ceremony, the Shelter island community rivals many larger school districts when it comes to the money that reaches the graduates.

Scholarships and awards presented to the Class of 2026 listed by the organizations that made the awards are:

• American Legion Award: Harrison Clark, Lexi Jernick, Lili Kuhr

• American Legion Auxiliary Award for Citizenship and Americanism: Harrison Clark

• American Legion Auxiliary Award for Social Studies: Daniel Hernandez Rivera

• Attorney General Triple “C” Award: Mary Kate Labrozzi

• Attorney General Civic Ambassador Award: Lexi Jernick

• Bucky Clark Memorial Award: Sebastian Martinez Majdis

• Burlingame Scholarship for the Industrial Arts: Nelvin Pena Murillo

• Capt. Nicholas Morehead South Ferry English Thesis Award: Elsie Mae Brigham, Rosemund Hanley, Lili Kuhr

• Chamber of Commerce Award: El Schack

• Christopher Evangelista Memorial Scholarship Award: Keili Osorio Lopez, Madison Sobejana

• D.A.R. Good Citizen Award: Harrison Clark

• Dylan Newman Forever 5 Memorial Scholarship: Elsie Mae Brigham, Lexi Jernick, Mary Kate Labrozzi, Miranda Marcello

• Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for the Arts: Lili Kuhr

• Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for Science: El Schack

• Friedman Family Fine Art Photography Award in Honor of Lt. Theinert: Lauren Gibbs

• Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library: Elsie Mae Brigham, Rosemund Hanley

• Gillian Johnson Memorial Scholarship Award: Mary Kate Labrozzi

• Greenport Rotary Club Scholarship: Elsie Mae Brigham, Lexi Jernick, Madison Sobejana

• L. George Ferrer Memorial PBA Scholarship Award: Harrison Clark, Lexi Jernick

• Lori Hamblet Award for Kindness and Creativity: Keili Osorio Lopez

• Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship Award: Harrison Clark, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Lionardo Napoles

• Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award-The Nature Conservancy: El Schack

• Mimi Brennan Scholarship Award for Civic Engagement: Lexi Jernick

• Munistat Financial Services Award: Lionardo Napoles

• Nancy “Bird” Alexander Memorial Award: Elsie Mae Brigham

• National Honor Society Award: Elsie Mae Brigham, El Schack, Madison Sobejana

• New York State Education Department Scholarship For Academic Excellence: Michael Kotula, El Schack

• Nicholas Morehead Memorial Scholarship: Mary Kate Labrozzi

• North Fork Breast Health Coalition Award: Madison Sobejana

• NYS Council of Administrators of Music Educators Award (NYSCAME): El Schack

• NYS Office of the State Comptroller Award: Lexi Jernick

• NY UPMA Frank and Helen Burger Scholarship: Elsie Mae Brigham

• Our Lady of the Isle Jeanne Farnan and Maureen Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Rosemund Hanley

• Owen N. Dickson Memorial Scholarship Award: Byron Rodas Vasquez

• Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award: Mary Kate Labrozzi

• President’s Education Gold Award: Elsie Mae Brigham, Rosemund Hanley, Lexi Jernick, Mary Kate Labrozzi, El Schack, Madison Sobejana

• President’s Education Silver Award: Harrison Clark, Lauren Gibbs, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Michael Kotula, Lili Kuhr, Lionardo Napoles

• Saint Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award: Victoria Hernandez

• Saint Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award: Lauren Gibbs, Michael Kotula, Sebastian Martinez Majdis, Nelvin Pena Murillo

• SCOPE District Award: Michael Kotula

• Scott Lechmanski Memorial Award: Elsie Mae Brigham, Lexi Jernick

• Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Award: Daniel Hernandez Rivera

• Shelter Island Century Club Award for Community Service: Elsie Mae Brigham, Rosemund Hanley, Lexi Jernick, Michael Kotula, Mary Kate Labrozzi, Lionardo Napoles

• Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Award: Lauren Gibbs, Lionardo Napoles

• Shelter Island Faculty Association Department Awards: Rosemund Hanley (Humanities), El Schack (Arts), Mary Kate Labrozzi (Achievement), Michael Kotula (MST)

• Shelter Island Faculty Association Valedictorian and Salutatorian Awards: El Schack, Madison Sobejana

• Shelter Island Fire Department Award: Rosemund Hanley, Lexi Jernick, Lili Kuhr, Lionardo Napoles, El Schack

• Shelter Island Fire Department Auxiliary Award: Harrison Clark

• Shelter Island Friends of Music Award: Rosemund Hanley, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Lili Kuhr, El Schack

• Shelter Island Lions Club Crescent Scholarship Award: Dariana Duran Alvarado (2025), Sophie Clark (2024)

• Shelter Island Lions Club Jack Monaghan Memorial Award: Mary Kate Labrozzi

• Shelter Island Lions Club WE SERVE Scholarship Awards: Elsie Mae Brigham, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Byron Rodas Vasquez, Madison Sobejana

• Shelter Island Players Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award: Elsie Mae Brigham, Daniel Hernandez Rivera

• Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award: Elsie Mae Brigham

• Shelter Island PTSA Kenneth A. Lanier Memorial Award: Lionardo Napoles

• Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award: Rosemund Hanley

• Skip Tuttle Memorial Award: Harrison Clark

• Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Award: Victoria Hernandez

• Student Council Scholarship Award: Lionardo Napoles

• Suffolk County Executive Public Service Award: Elsie Mae Brigham

• Suffolk County Highway Superintendent’s Association Award: Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Byron Rodas Vasquez

• Suffolk County Music Educators Association Scholarship (SCMEA): Lionardo Napoles

• Sylvester Manor Award History & Heritage: Elsie Mae Brigham

• Victoria Loconsolo Foundation Award: Lauren Gibbs, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Mary Kate Labrozzi, Keili Osorio Lopez