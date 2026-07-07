July happenings at the Shelter Island Library

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library. (Courtesy illustration)

Cheers for the red, white and blue!

Red for the mellow-toned brick that’s going up on the expanded part of the building. White for the window trim and panels that are connecting the existing and new structures. And blue for the stretch of sunny skies that have allowed our incredible construction teams to work non-stop.

Windows and doors are being installed, as are dust and HVAC units, sprinkler piping, interior electrical roughing, exterior stonework and concrete, plus interior framing, insulation, drywall, and spackling. It’s all happening, each and every day from about 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Library Director Terry Lucas or Board President Henry Fayne are busy giving after-hours “hard hat tours” to anyone who’s interested, so stop by the library and sign up for yours. Everyone who has seen it has marveled at the new layout (and wondered how we ever survived in the old space.)

Adult Programs & Resources

Save money on your auto insurance by taking the Defensive Driving Course on July 31. The program will be held at the Senior Center but you must sign up at the library and provide the $35 fee in cash, check or money order made out to the Empire State Safety Council. This event always fills up quickly so don’t drag your feet about enrolling.

The Library Chef online service continues to offer amazing programs (no Zoom required.) If you’re looking for ways to save time, reduce food waste or stretch your grocery budget, and who isn’t these days, check out “Turn 1 Dinner into 2 Different Meals” on Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m and get practical tips and creative ideas that show how one simple dinner can become two delicious meals. And while it isn’t food-related, Library Chef will also be offering an “Intro to Chair Yoga,” at 7:30 p.m, also on Wednesday, July 15.

Celebrate America’s birthday by learning about the cooking of the Revolution with historic cook, Diane Schwindt. You’ll have the opportunity to explore authentic cookware from the 1700’s and sample the great cake that Martha made for George Washington (served with Parmesan ice cream) on Friday, July 10 at 4 p.m. in the Community Center.

Another terrific program in the ongoing Friday Night Dialogues series is “Your Roots Are Showing: A Documentary Screening with Q & A.” Ilise Harris, an international make-up and hair artist and the film’s award-winning co-director and producer, explores conversations around aging, health, visibility and beauty. Screening will be at the school auditorium at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

Finally, the Garden Club is sponsoring a program on Native Plants for Long Island Gardeners that will be presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension on Monday, July 13 at 5 p.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Discover the increasing array of handsome plants that you can incorporate into your landscape.

Please check out the library’s website, where you can see the full range of monthly events, register for all the upcoming programs and access services like Library Chef. You can also stop by the library and pick up the monthly calendar and newsletter which feature all of the events for children and adults, including the weekly offerings such as Basics of Philosophy, Mah Jongg, Intermediate French, Poetry Roundtable, book clubs, Dungeons & Dragons programs, story times and more.

Children/Young Adult Programs

July is packed with opportunities for creativity, learning and summer fun at the library. “The Mysterious World of Owls” will take place at Mashomack Preserve on Tuesday, July 14 at 1 p.m. Led by nature educator Jim MacDougall, in the course of this interactive program we’ll discover all sorts of things about owls and meet two owl ambassadors, Aria and Aurora. Photo ops are available. Also, from July 14-July 20, you can pick up your kits at the library for the Paper Plate Flag Craft. Please register as supplies are limited.

The library will be running several programs over in Greenport this summer. “Science Heroes: Digging It” will take place on Friday, July 10 at Floyd Memorial Library (539 First Street) for a super-cool dig into the incredible science all around us. Chemistry, physics and math made fun at 11 a.m. that day; registration is encouraged. Join families from neighboring North Fork libraries on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. for stories and treats at the historic and recently-restored Mitchell Park Carousel.

On Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m, also in Mitchell Park, music and family fun come together at the ever-popular Brady Rymer concert. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of award-winning children’s music that will have the whole family singing and dancing.

As always, this is a very small sampling of what’s going on at your library this month. Check out the website (shelterislandpubliclibrary.org) or stop by the trailer to learn what’s going on and what new items are on hand.

See you@ the library!